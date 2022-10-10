NA Chairman pays working visit to Thai Nguyen province
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Nguyen has a new city, Pho Yen, as a resolution on the establishment of the entity was announced at a ceremony on October 9 with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attending.
At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and the State, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh handed over the first-class Labour Order to Pho Yen city.
In his remarks, NA Chairman Hue described Pho Yen as a nucleus helping to spur socio-economic development of Thai Nguyen province and other localities in the region.
He urged Thai Nguyen province and Pho Yen city to overcome difficulties and effectively utilise all resources to grow further.
Pho Yen should take solutions to improve urban quality and promote sustainable urban development, pay more attention to Party building, focus on high-tech sectors, prioritise socio-economic infrastructure, especially in transport and IT, continue with administrative reform, and improve its competitiveness index, the leader said.
He said industrialisation and modernisation should go in tandem with new-style rural area building, stressing the need to ensure comprehensive socio-economic development.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh hands over the first-class Labour Order to Pho Yen city. (Photo: VNA)The same day, Hue had a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, during which the top legislator asked Thai Nguyen to complete its master plan.
Thai Nguyen needs to step up startup in agriculture and the “One commune, one product” (OCOP) programme, especially tea products, while building a project on labour transformation in agriculture, he continued.
According to the leader, the number of businesses in Thai Nguyen remains modest (about only 8,000), and the locality should work harder to promote the development of enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)Hue also mentioned the building of Dinh Hoa, which was once a revolutionary base, into a new-style rural district by 2023, and requested Thai Nguyen to maximise its advantages in educational and medical infrastructure in high-quality personnel training.
The committee reported that Thai Nguyen’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2021 increased 6.51% year-on-year, doubling the national average. In the first half of this year, the figure stood at 7.08%, the highest over the past three years./.