Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh hands over the first-class Labour Order to Pho Yen city. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Hue had a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, during which the top legislator asked Thai Nguyen to complete its master plan.Thai Nguyen needs to step up startup in agriculture and the “One commune, one product” (OCOP) programme, especially tea products, while building a project on labour transformation in agriculture, he continued.According to the leader, the number of businesses in Thai Nguyen remains modest (about only 8,000), and the locality should work harder to promote the development of enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses.