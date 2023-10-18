Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost economic cooperation for sustainable development A joint delegation of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia had a working session with officials of Vietnamese localities in the CLV Development Triangle area in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on October 18.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives Cambodian Prime Minister in Bejing President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, China, on October 18 on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

Politics Vietnam ready to contribute to success of ASEAN - GCC Summit: ambassador Vietnam is ready to contribute to the success of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dang Xuan Dung.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao junior army officers join friendship exchange A delegation of young Vietnamese military officers held talks and joined exchanges with a Lao delegation in Hanoi on October 17.