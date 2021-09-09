NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Fabien De Jonge, member of the Board of Directors of Infra Asia Investment (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator also asked Lavoy to urge the US government to donate more COVID-19 vaccines or transfer redundant vaccines to help Vietnam step up the fight against the pandemic, including in industrial parks, to ensure that supply chains are not disrupted.Receiving Fabien De Jonge, member of the Board of Directors of Infra Asia Investment (IAI) which has invested 1.2 billion USD in industrial zones in Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province, the Vietnamese leader hailed the company’s intention to expand investment in Vietnam in the fields of renewable energy, wind and solar power.During his meeting with Eddy Bruyninckx, a representative of International Port Engineering & Investments Limited (IPEI), Hue affirmed that Vietnam is paying special attention to developing the logistics industry. He spoke highly of the company’s activities in Vietnam, particularly investment projects in industrial zones in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh.He suggested the company and other partners continue to study and share experience in the construction of industrial parks with international standards, in order to attract more ODA capital.Vietnam is committed to accompanying and creating favourable conditions for investors to invest and do business in the country, the NA Chairman added.At the meetings, foreign investors appreciated Vietnam's efforts in socio-economic development and COVID-19 prevention and control. They also acknowledged the Vietnamese legislature’s renovations in accompanying the Government, thus creating favourable conditions in terms of policies and laws for investors to invest and do business in Vietnam./.