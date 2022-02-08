NA leader hails industry-trade sector’s performance
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 8 urged the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) to pay more attention to building the Vietnamese brand and increasing the added value of the country’s garment and textile products.
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue acknowledged the achievements of the industry and trade sectors over the last year during a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on February 8.
The NA leader highlighted the 6.37 percent growth of processing-manufacturing and the 23 percent surge in import-export revenue year on year to 670 billion USD in 2021, making Vietnam one of the world top 20 economies with biggest trade scale.
He also recognised the contribution of the sector in the signing of many new-generation free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
Pointing out challenges forecast in 2022, NA Chairman Hue asked the sector to apply drastic measures to flexibly and safely adapt to COVID-19 and boost economic recovery, including early issuing a plan of action to implement the NA’s Resolution 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery programme as well as the Government’s Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP on socio-economic recovery and development.
Noting that the NA will conduct a supervision programme over the implementation of the Planning Law in 2022, he requested the MoIT to speed up the revision of strategies and plans under its management.
The NA leader also reminded the MoIT to pay greater attention to Party building and the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, lifestyle and moral example.
The same day, the legislator made a visit to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), during which he asked the group to pay more attention to building the Vietnamese brand and increasing the added value of the country’s garment and textile products.
Speaking at a working session with Vinatex leaders, Hue said that the garment industry has overcome difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and was assessed as the best buying geography among the 27 leading apparel producing nations and territories in 2021.
Gaining these achievements, Vinatex has promoted its core and leading role, he affirmed.
The leader advised the group to learn from lessons of the past two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, grasp opportunities and trends in changing supply chains and the relationship in the textile and garment supply chain, and focus more on the domestic market of nearly 100 million consumers.
Noting that the garment and textile industry always has an important role to play in the economy and economic recovery in 2022-2023, the NA Chairman proposed the Government, ministries and sectors direct the early implementation of support packages.
Meanwhile, Vinatex was asked to soon address its labour shortage and restructure its production to ensure the on-time completion of orders with the highest possible quality.
He also suggested the Government, the Prime Minister, relevant ministries and sectors promptly carry out the economic recovery and development programmes in order to help businesses in general, and garment and textile enterprises and Vinatex in particular soon restore production; continue creating a favourable investment environment for businesses; and issue policies to support businesses in attracting more workers./.