Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Mohammed al-Halbousi on his election as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.



In the letter, Hue wished al-Halbousi good health and success in his noble and responsible position.



He emphasised that the Vietnamese NA always attaches importance to further promoting the good traditional friendship between Vietnam and Iraq and between their legislatures for the practical interests of the two countries' people, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world as well./.