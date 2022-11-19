NA Chairman arrives at Pochentong International Airport in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Pochentong International Airport in Phnom Penh on November 19 morning, beginning his official visit to Cambodia and attendance in the - Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Pochentong International Airport in Phnom Penh on November 19 morning, beginning his official visit to Cambodia and attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).



Following the official welcome ceremony, the top Vietnamese and Cambodian legislators will hold talks on November 19. NA Chairman Hue will also have bilateral meetings with other Cambodian leaders. The trip is made at the invitation of President of the Cambodian National Assembly and AIPA-43 Chair Samdech Heng Samrin Welcoming NA Chairman Hue and his entourage at the airport were First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap; Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media & Information at the Cambodian NA Sous Yara; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang, among others.This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Hue as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly. It aims to deepen the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation" between the two countries.During the visit, the two sides will discuss future cooperation orientations between the two legislatures, both bilaterally and multilaterally, as well as exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.Following the official welcome ceremony, the top Vietnamese and Cambodian legislators will hold talks on November 19. NA Chairman Hue will also have bilateral meetings with other Cambodian leaders.



Following the visit, the Vietnamese NA leader will attend AIPA-43 hosted by Cambodia to continue implementing the policy of proactively and actively promoting comprehensive and intensive international integration, and raising the level of multilateral diplomacy.



The Vietnamese legislature will join other AIPA member parliaments to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and centrality, and boost relations between AIPA and partners, contributing to the ASEAN Community building process as well as to promoting regional peace, cooperation and development./.

VNA