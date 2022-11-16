NA Chairman to attends AIPA-43, pays official visits to Cambodia, Philippines
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) and pay officials visits to Cambodia and the Philippines from November 19-25.
The trips will be made at the invitation of President of the Cambodian National Assembly and AIPA-43 Chair Samdech Heng Samrin, and President of the Senate of the Philippines Juan Miguel Zubiri, according to the NA’s Committee of External Relations./.