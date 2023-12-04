NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and former Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited former General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on December 4, on the occasion of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Conveying the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to them, Chairman Hue thanked the former Lao leaders for their dedication and great contributions to fostering the unique friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

He wished that they would continue supporting the overall development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The Vietnamese leader believed that under the sound leadership of the LPRP, Laos will overcome all challenges to thrive.

At a meeting with former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong (Photo: VNA)

The former Lao leaders expressed their delight at the fine development of bilateral ties across the board. They thanked Vietnam for its valuable support to Laos and proposed that both sides continue to nurture their special friendship.

They also highlighted the need to continue raising awareness of the two countries’ young generations about the special traditional relationship./.