Business Vietnam, US hold potential in expanding economic, business collaboration The United States and Vietnam have a lot of potential to expand their business and trade cooperation in such fields as agriculture, life sciences and energy transition, according to President and CEO of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Peter Tichansky.

Business PM receives CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Corporation Roger Jenkins in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (US time) as part of his trip to the US.

Business Seminar connects Vietnamese, US agricultural businesses Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and Marc Mealy, Senior Vice President for Policy at the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), co-chaired a seminar connecting agricultural enterprises of Vietnam and the US on May 13 in Washington D.C.