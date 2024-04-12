Politics Deputy PM’s visit to further augment Vietnam - Cuba ties Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is scheduled to pay an official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 16, aiming to continue reinforcing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee’s 41st session opens The 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee opened in Havana on April 11, seeking ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic relations in commensurate with the traditional political relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Politics UN Secretary General impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his impression of Vietnam's economic growth, at a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on April 11 in New York.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.