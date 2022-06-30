Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne – Marie Trevelyan (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Vietnam is willing to create all favourable conditions for investors of the UK to operate in the Southeast Asian country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne – Marie Trevelyan during their meeting on June 29 (local time).



Hue is on an official visit to the UK from June 28 - 30 at the invitations of Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.



The Vietnamese top legislator highlighted the significance of the signing of the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), and initially positive results brought by the trade deal to economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.



He said economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries is still modest, proposing both sides to fully tap cooperation potential and effectively promote commitments in UKVFTA.



The Vietnamese NA will always support and accompany the Government to promote cooperation between the two countries, he affirmed.



The two officials agreed that there remains a large room for Vietnam and the UK to expand cooperation, especially economic, trade and investment ties.



For her part, Trevelyan expressed her pleasure that the two countries have signed the UKVFTA after Brexit. She thanked NA Chairman Hue, who is former Deputy Prime Minister, for his support and important contributions to accelerating the negotiation and ratification of this agreement.



According to the UK official, her country is conducting negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the results so far have been positive.



The UK is also focusing its trade activities on the Indo-Pacific region, in which Vietnam holds an important position, not only as a bilateral partner but also a member of the CPTPP, she said.



Green and renewable energy is one of the areas that British businesses are very interested in expanding cooperation with Vietnam, she noted, showing her hope that this cooperation will be stronger in the future.



Agreeing with the UK official, Hue stated that Vietnam is willing to share its experience in joining the CPTPP with the UK.



The energy cooperation between Vietnam and the UK will be further strengthened in the coming time, he affirmed./.