Politics Economic growth target kept unchanged for 2023: PM The Government will not change the growth target of 6.5% for 2023 and strive to reach an economic expansion of about 9% in the rest of the year, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Politics PM chairs cabinet meeting for July Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 5 chaired a cabinet meeting to evaluate the socio-economic performance in July and the first seven months of this year, as well as the progress of the socio-economic recovery and development programme, the allocation and disbursement of public investment, and the implementation of the three national target programmes.

Politics Prime Minister receives US House of Representatives delegation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Chairman of its Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith, in Hanoi on August 4.