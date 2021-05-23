NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue comes to poll in Hai Phong
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was the first to cast ballots to select deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021 – 2026 tenure at Polling Station No.1 in An Lao township, the northern city of Hai Phong’s An Lao district on May 23 morning.
Speaking to reporters after voting, Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council and a candidate of Hai Phong, sent his best greetings to people and officers nationwide on the election day when close to 70 million voters are scheduled to cast their votes in more than 80,000 polling stations all over the country.
He said he is happy to see a high turnout rate of 99.96 percent during early voting in certain areas in 16 provinces on May 22 with around half a million voters going to the polls, despite the COVID-19 resurgence in many cities and provinces. The voter turnout rate reached 100 percent in 14 out of 16 provinces, he added.
The NA Chairman expected the new legislature will bolster reforms to enhance its performance in lawmaking, supervising and decision-making in major issues, and to truly be the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power of Vietnam.
Regarding preparations for the elections, Hue said the work was begun early with the National Election Council established much earlier than usual. The elections have been organized thoroughly with the involvement of the entire political system with a high sense of responsibility to overcome the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to him.
Hue took the occasion to express his gratitude towards those who work on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 – healthcare workers, policemen, soldiers and others – who still cast their votes while on duty, particularly those in quarantined sites, locked down areas and hospitals./.