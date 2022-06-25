Politics Party chief hosts Cambodian Party official am (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on June 24 received visiting Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Men Sam An.

Politics Talk gives young Lao people insight into traditional relations with Vietnam Stories about Vietnam and Laos’s traditional relations were shared with young people at a talk held by the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration in Vientiane on June 24.

Politics Vice President meets Thai Prime Minister in Bangkok Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on June 24, affirming that Thailand is always one of the leading partners of Vietnam in the region.

Politics Indian naval ships start three-day visit to HCM City Two Indian naval ships carrying with more than 500 crewmembers arrived at Nha Rong Wharf on June 24, beginning a three-day friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City.