NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue starts official visit to Hungary
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue left Hanoi on June 25 on his official visit to Hungary from June 26-28.
He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and many other high-ranking officials in the visit that takes place in the context that bilateral relations saw positive developments after the two countries upgraded ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2018 during a visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, manifesting the determination of their leaders in pushing up the relations./.