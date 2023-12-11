Politics President praises outgoing Spanish Ambassador's contributions to bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong appreciated outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Pilar Méndez Jiménez's contributions to Vietnam-Spain strategic partnership during her tenure in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics Vietnam, India launch joint military exercise for UN peacekeeping operations The Vietnamese and Indian defence ministries launched a joint military exercise for United Nations peacekeeping operations called VINBAX 2023 in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border localities bolster cooperation A delegation of Qushui town, Jiangcheng county (Yunnan province of China) is paying a visit to Muong Nhe district in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.