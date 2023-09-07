National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives Chairwoman of France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Catherine Deroche (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 7 for a delegation from the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group led by its Chairwoman Catherine Deroche.

Speaking highly of the group’s contributions to the ties between the two legislative bodies and the two countries, NA Chairman Hue said the Vietnamese NA has set up the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians' Group to strengthen the role and activities of the Vietnamese legislature in the Francophone community.

He proposed the two groups continue working closely together and hold activities to enhance the connectivity and collaboration between French regions and Vietnamese localities, and play a role in monitoring the implementation of agreements and documents signed by the two Governments.

The France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group should work to strengthen connections between businesses from both countries and encourage French companies to explore long-term business opportunities in Vietnam, he said.

In his opinion, both sides should increase cooperation in such areas as climate change adaptation, environment protection, just energy transition, and economic connectivity.

Welcoming France's initiative to organise the upcoming ASEAN Market Forum, he said Vietnam is ready to send representatives to the event.

As the Vietnam NA will host the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians on September 14, Hue hoped that the French parliament will send a delegation to the event to enhance exchanges and understanding among young parliamentarians and contribute to its discussions.

Deroche, for her part, said the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group hopes that both sides will continue exploring new areas of cooperation, including dealing with global challenges such as environment protection and climate change.

Highlighting that France is Vietnam’s top trade partner in the European Union, she wished that the two countries would push forward with bilateral economic cooperation.

With many active members, the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group in the French Senate is always ready to boost mutual understanding and long-term coordination, she said./.