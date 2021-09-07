Business Public investment capital disbursement remains slow Only over 220.7 trillion VN D (9.7 billion USD) worth of public investment capital was disbursed by the end of August, or 40.6 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Business Banks continue lower deposit interest rates The deposit interest rates at major banks has continued to decrease since the beginning week of September.

Business Eight-month credit in Hanoi rises 8.3 percent By the end of August, the total outstanding credit of the banking system in the capital city of Hanoi had reached 2.38 quadrillion VND (104 billion USD), an increase of 1 percent over the previous month and 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year.