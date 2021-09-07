NA Chairman works with leaders of Aone Deutsland AG, Strabag
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with Alexander Redeker, CEO of Aone Deutsland AG and leaders of Strabag on September 6 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Vienna (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with Alexander Redeker, CEO of Aone Deutsland AG and leaders of Strabag on September 6 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).
Aone Deutsland AG is a member of Germany’s Tilia Group, one of the world leading firms in the fields of construction, real estate, waste and waste treatment, energy and resource management. In 2019, Tilia’s revenue reached 34.27 billion EUR (40.7 billion USD), with more than 500 projects worldwide.
Meanwhile, Strabag specialises in constructing houses, bridges, roads, power plants and waterworks and waste water treatment plants. It has more than 700 branches in 60 countries with 72,000 employees. Strabag is partnering with Aone Deutsland AG to implement a number of infrastructure, water and waste treatment, energy and renewable energy projects in Vietnam.
At the session, representatives of the two companies showed their interest in strengthening cooperation in carrying out more infrastructure projects in Vietnam, especially those in water and waste treatment, expressway construction and energy development, as well as projects in public-private partnership (PPP) form.
Hue underlined that projects in which Aone Deutschland AG and Strabag are interested are in areas that Vietnam is calling for investment.
In order to concretise plans to implement the projects in the time to come, the Vietnamese NA leader suggested these groups work with the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Industry and Trade, and Transport, as well as relevant agencies and localities of Vietnam.
Besides, Hue also proposed the firms and partners support the German Government’s provision of COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnam as soon as possible to help the country speed up vaccinations and reach herd immunity soon, thus bringing the life to normal./.