NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 11 had a working session with the municipal Party Committee's Standing Board of the northern port city of Hai Phong.



After hearing the city's report on the results of implementing tasks in the first four months of this year and preparations for the upcoming general elections, the top legislator lauded the effective leadership of the city's Party Committee in all areas.



Hue hailed Hai Phong’s efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control and well preparations for the upcoming elections with the timely issuance of guiding documents and organisations of three rounds of consultative conferences.



Holding that the success of the conferences is one of the important factors deciding the success of the elections, the NA leader acknowledged that Hai Phong has finished major preparations for the elections, while properly dealing with complaints and requests related to the elections.



As of May 11, Hai Phong has completed the organisation of meetings with voters for 15 candidates running for seats in the 15th NA.



According to the report presented by Deputy Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung, in the first quarter of this year, gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hai Phong expanded 13.22 percent, three times higher than the country’s average.



The city's budget collection reached over 30.25 trillion VND, equivalent to 39.2 percent of the yearly target. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment in the four months hit 1.12 billion USD, four times higher than that in the same time in 2020. Ports in Hai Phong handled more than 44 million tonnes of cargo, up 13 percent year on year.



Hue lauded Hai Phong's successes in both ensuring social security and boosting socio-economic development, which contributing to the country’s achievements in implementing the twin target of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitating economic growth at the same time.



He asked the city to associate the implementation of the resolution adopted at the city's Party Congress and the Politburo’s resolution on the development and construction of Hai Phong to 2030 with a vision to 2045.



The top legislator said that the NA Party Delegation and the Government will focus on removing bottlenecks and overlapping in the legal system related to planning, land use, while guiding the enforcement of the Investment Law, asking Hai Phong city to actively review obstacles in the field.



The NA leader noted that through meetings with candidates, voters in Hai Phong pay great attention to the building of new-style rural areas, urban economic development and infrastructure building.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)



Regarding the preparations for the elections, Hue asked the city to once again review residents in the city by May 14 to finalise the list of voters, while organising training courses on election activities and preparing voting areas to ensure convenience for voters in line with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.



Hai Phong should hold early elections in Bach Long Vi island district, while stepping up communications on the



The same day, Hue attended a ground-breaking ceremony for three buildings belonging to Hoang Huy Commerce project that covers 26,308 sq.m in Kenh Duong and Vinh Niem wards of Le Chan district. The project has a total cost of nearly 5 trillion VND (216.91 million USD).



In the first phase, three 39-storey buildings with 2,496 high-end apartments will be built. The project is expected to completed and become operational in the fourth quarter of 2023./. In order to maintain a growth rate of 13-14 percent per year, the city must focus on upgrading infrastructure system serving production, he said, asking the city of optimise advantages in land, transport, and port system, while expanding trade villages and the one commune-one product (OCOP) programme.Regarding the preparations for the elections, Hue asked the city to once again review residents in the city by May 14 to finalise the list of voters, while organising training courses on election activities and preparing voting areas to ensure convenience for voters in line with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.Hai Phong should hold early elections in Bach Long Vi island district, while stepping up communications on the elections , he said, adding that the National Election Council will soon issue a document guiding the organisation of the elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The same day, Hue attended a ground-breaking ceremony for three buildings belonging to Hoang Huy Commerce project that covers 26,308 sq.m in Kenh Duong and Vinh Niem wards of Le Chan district. The project has a total cost of nearly 5 trillion VND (216.91 million USD).In the first phase, three 39-storey buildings with 2,496 high-end apartments will be built. The project is expected to completed and become operational in the fourth quarter of 2023./.

VNA