Society Da Nang launches app to help visitors easily access to public toilets Visitors to Da Nang can easily locate public toilets that are open for free throughout the central city, via an application launched recently on the Danang Smart City mobile app.

Society Forum highlights RoK firms’ corporate social responsibility in central region The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Consulate General in Da Nang on June 2 held a forum in Quang Nam province on June 2 to highlight the corporate social responsibility (CSR) that RoK firms have shown in the central region.

Society US centre hands over Vietnamese martyrs’ artifacts to families US Texas Tech University’s Vietnam Centre and Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive has handed over a collection of diaries and letters of Vietnamese soldiers, mostly of those who had died during the wartime in Vietnam, to their families and relatives at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 2.

Society Da Nang locals benefit from digital transformation All public services of Da Nang have been provided online at level 4 - the highest level of online public services, which allows users to fill and submit forms, and pay fees online - since the beginning of this year, enabling all residents in the central city to access the services easily.