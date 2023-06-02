NA Chairman's gifts presented to Vietnamese in four southern provinces of Laos
A ceremony was held in Pakse city in the Lao province of Champasak on June 2 to present gifts of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Vietnamese communities in the southern provinces of Champasak, Attapeu, Salavanh and Sekong.
Representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Pakse presents gifts of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Vietnamese community in the southern province of Salavanh. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse handed over more than two tonnes of gifts, including eight laptops, one projector, 400 boxes of coloured chalks, 400 boxes of white chalks, 400 checked boards, 2,000 checked notebooks, 1,000 storybooks, 40 sets of Vietnamese learning equipment, 40 sets of primary school math teaching equipment, and 400 schoolbags.
These items will be used to support the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language for children of Vietnamese people at friendship schools built and managed by Vietnamese people associations in Laos.
Dong Cong Dung, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Champasak province, expressed his profound thanks to the Vietnamese Party and State, and especially NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and promised to use the above gifts appropriately and effectively./.