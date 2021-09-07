Politics Vietnamese, Indonesian parliaments strengthen cooperation National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Speaker of the Indonesian People's Representative Council (Lower House) Puan Maharani in Vienna, Austria on September 6 (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Indian Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 6 received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma, with their discussion focusing on the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Politics More congratulations sent to Vietnam on 76th National Day Leaders of Croatia, Ghana, and Maldives have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).