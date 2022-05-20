Politics UN promises support for Vietnam’s energy transition scheme The United Nations (UN) has affirmed its willingness to support Vietnam in establishing a partnership on energy transition with the Group of Seven (G7) nations in a letter of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on May 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President wishes for more Vietnam-Singapore cooperation projects President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said he hopes to see more cooperation projects between Vietnam and Singapore while hosting visiting Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics PM’s working trip to US enhances Vietnam’s position, prestige Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and pay working visits to the US and the United Nations (UN) from May 11-17 has produced a lot of important results, both multilaterally and bilaterally, contributing to promoting the relations between ASEAN and the US, Vietnam and the UN, and Vietnam and the US, and affirming the country's position and prestige in the international arena.