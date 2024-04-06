Politics Vietnam - Japan relations developing at the best stage: Deputy FM The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is currently at the finest development stage, with a historical milestone being the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2023, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told her Japanese counterpart Komura Masahiro during a meeting on April 5 in Tokyo.

Politics PM breaks grounds, inaugurates, inspects infrastructure projects in Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hue Vsico port and another to inaugurate Phu Son waste-to-power plant, and inspected a project to build Nguyen Hoang road and a bridge crossing Huong river in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Politics China attaches importance to, welcomes NA Chairman Hue's visit: Ambassador National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

Politics Can Tho seeks stronger cooperation with New Zealand Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu hosted a reception for Ginny Chapman, Charge d'Affaires of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam, on April 5.