NA Chairman’s visit to Hungary promises new cooperation opportunities: Ambassador
Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Hungary from June 26-28 will surely open up many cooperation opportunities for the two countries and their parliaments, Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba has affirmed.
Talking to the press on the threshold of the trip made at the invitation of Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér, the diplomat said it will contribute to fostering the Vietnam-Hungary traditional relations and promise to bring practical effects.
The visit is also an opportunity for leaders of ministries and branches of the two countries to interact and sign various agreements; and representatives of enterprises to seek investment and business cooperation chances, he added.
According to the ambassador, Vietnam and Hungary share a 72-year relationship spanning different fields, particularly in education and culture. With Hungary planning to open a cultural centre in Hanoi, he wished Hue’s trip will see the sides achieving more progresses in their educational and cultural ties.
Mentioning that bilateral trade reached 1.1 billion USD last year, he said he hoped the figure will grow further in the time to come.
Parliamentary relations between the two countries are also a very important area of Hungarian diplomacy, the diplomat stated. In the past two years, despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the two NAs still virtually maintained their organisation of conferences and seminars for parliamentarians to exchange experiences, he said.
In the judicial field, the two supreme procuracies and supreme courts also share close ties, he noted.
Regarding the community of about 5,000 Vietnamese expatriates in Hungary, the ambassador considered them an important and dynamic bridge that links the countries together.
The community lives and integrates well, and succeeds in all fields from science, culture to economy, he said, adding that they also have a very good relationship with the Hungarian authorities./.