Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Thai provinces strengthen multifaceted cooperation A conference promoting collaboration among Quang Tri of Vietnam, Savannakhet of Laos and Mukdahan of Thailand in trade, investment, tourism, labour, and communications took place in the central Vietnamese province’s Dong Ha city on June 24.

Politics Gov’t leader receives visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 24 received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Party chief hosts Cambodian Party official am (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on June 24 received visiting Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Men Sam An.