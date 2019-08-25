National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is welcomed at Don Mueang airport by many high-ranking officials of Thailand (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 25 afternoon arrived in Bangkok at the start of her trip to Thailand to attend the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) and to pay an official visit to the host country from August 25-30.The trip is being made at the invitation of Chuan Leekpai, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand and also Chair of AIPA 40.She was welcomed at Don Mueang airport by many high-ranking officials of Thailand, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Nguyen Hai Bang.The AIPA 40 will be held under the theme of “Advancing Parliamentary Partnership for Sustainable Community”.Ngan’s participation at the AIPA 40 continues to affirm the Vietnamese NA’s role and position in the organisation, as well as Vietnam’s active and responsible participation in the building an ASEAN Community of peace, prosperity and sustainability.The NA leader’s Thailand visit is taking place in the context that bilateral relations are finely developing in all the fields, especially since they were promoted to a strategic partnership in 2013. Within the framework of the visit, Ngan is scheduled to meet and hold talks with many Thai leaders, assessing the implementation of the mechanisms for cooperation between the two countries, and exchanging ideas on measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and that at regional and international forums, as well as on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.-VNA