Politics Parliamentary cooperation a new pulse for Vietnam – Russia ties Russia is one of the most reliable partners of Vietnam and the coming visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is another illustration of the special and multi-faceted relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said on the threshold of the visit, scheduled for December 8-11.

Politics HCM City ready to host Vietnam-China diplomatic ties anniversary Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – China diplomatic relations, thus making practical contributions to the development of the bilateral ties, a leading official of the city said on December 6.

Politics Vietnam share experience in building peacekeeping partnerships Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN shared Vietnam’s experience in promoting collaboration with partners to support the deployment of level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan at a discussion on enhancing the efficiency of UN peacekeeping in New York on December 6.

Politics Thailand’s National Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in the city on December 6 to celebrate the 92nd National Day of Thailand (December 5).