NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is welcomed at Kazan airport, Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan. (Photo: VNA)
Kazan (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia at the invitation of Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia V. Volodin.
The NA Chairwoman was welcomed at Kazan airport by Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin, Deputy Chairperson of the State Council of Tatarstan Tatyana Larionova, among others. Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Tatarstan were also present at the airport to welcome Chairwoman Ngan.
Vietnam and Russia set up diplomatic ties in 1950. The two countries established the strategic partnership in 2001 and upgraded it to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.
The Vietnam-Russia trade mounted to 4.5 billion USD in 2018, a 28.5-percent increase from a year earlier. The bilateral trade reached 3.4 billion USD in the first nine months of this year. Vietnam mainly exported phones, clothing, agricultural products and seafood to Russia while importing oil and petroleum, steel, fertiliser and machinery.
As of February 2019, Vietnam had been home to 127 FDI projects run by Russia, worth more than 950 million USD, mostly in mining, oil and gas, manufacturing and processing.
Vietnam had invested nearly 3 billion USD in more than 20 projects in Russia, such as joint venture Rusvietpetro and TH Group’s hi-tech dairy farming project.
The countries have enjoyed sound relations between the two parliaments. The two sides have maintained the exchange of high-level delegations, creating strong a motive for the development of the two legislatures’ collaboration, and contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.