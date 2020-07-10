Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)



Long An (VNA) – Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 10 urged the Mekong Delta province of Long An to promote regional connectivity to grow further.



At a working session with provincial leaders as part of her trip to Long An, Ngan suggested the locality effectively cooperate with provinces in the southern key economic zone and optimise opportunities generated by the agreement on cooperation in socio-economic development it signed with HCM City for 2016-2020.



Long An needs to promptly, synchronously and effectively implement socio-economic development mechanisms and policies, especially those regarding tax and social welfare, to help people and businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, asking the province to speed up the disbursement of public investment at the same time.

Responding to the province’s proposal on capital allocation to some transport infrastructure projects for 2021-2025, the top legislator said building and upgrading the roads would help to ensure connectivity between southern localities, thus contributing to spurring socio-economic development of the region and Long An in particular.



At the meeting, Ngan lauded Long An’s annual economic growth at 9.62 percent during the 2016-2020 period, with its per capita income expected to hit 79 million VND (3,400 USD) this year, higher than the national average.



Long An has also expanded domestic and international cooperation, and paid attention to relations with Cambodian border provinces, she said.

Later the same day, the NA Chairwoman visited the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Long An, and presented gifts to local students and a war invalid./.