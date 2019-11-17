NA Chairwoman attends great national solidarity festival in Tra Vinh
Tra Vinh (VNA) – Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan joined residents in Soc Cha B hamlet, Thanh Son commune, the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s Tra Cu district, at the great national solidarity festival on November 17.
The event was organised to mark the 89th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18).
The top legislator expressed her delight over the contributions made by Soc Cha B hamlet, a popular revolutionary base in the past, to the province’s socio-economic development.
She also rejoiced at the hamlet’s achievements in the past year, with 229 out of the 295 households recognised as cultural families, all students from kindergarten to secondary school levels getting education and fully vaccinated, while all locals holding insurance cards and getting access to electricity and clean water.
NA Chairwoman Ngan spoke highly of the hamlet authorities’ efforts in improving local livelihoods, and urged local officials and people to strengthen solidarity to build the Party, and complete political missions entrusted on them.
At the festival, NA Chairwoman Ngan, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Than Man, and representatives from competent organisations presented gifts to the Party Committee of Thanh Son commune and Party cell of Soc Cha B hamlet; 25 houses for the impoverished to Tra Vinh province; and 100 gifts to local students.
The same day, the top legislator visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers Le Thi Toi, Chau Thi Di and Le Thi Tuyet, as well as Kim Thi Song who was a veteran revolutionary soldier in Tra Cu district./.