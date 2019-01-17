National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan signs APPF-27 joint declaration (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her entourage arrived in Hanoi on January 16, concluding visit to attend the 27th annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27) in Siem Reap at the invitation of President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, chair of the APPF-27.



She was accompanied by NA Vice Chairman and President of the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Uong Chu Luu, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc, head of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, head of the NA’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien and head of the NA’s Committee on Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh.



The APPF-27 took the theme “Strengthening parliamentary partnership for peace, security, and sustainable development”.



Addressing the opening ceremony, NA Chairwoman Ngan said the Vietnamese legislature actively realised resolutions by the APPF-26 last year, including a resolution on promoting parliamentary diplomacy for the sake of peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world.



She wished that member parliaments would continue their comprehensive and close cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, science-technology, socio-culture and sustainable development, during which a proper roadmap is needed based on the spirit of consensus and solidarity with the motto of not leaving anyone behind and turning words into action.



After three days of sitting, the APPF-27 adopted 14 resolutions on the basis of 43 draft resolutions proposed by member countries and 2019 Siem Reap joint declaration on January 16.



On the sidelines of the event, the top Vietnamese legislator met Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum, President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin and President of the Lao NA Pany Yathotou.-VNA



