National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 25 started her trip to attend the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) in Thailand and to pay an official visit to the host country from August 25-30.The trip is made at the invitation of Chuan Leekpai, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand and also Chair of AIPA 40.The AIPA 40 will be held under the theme of “Advancing Parliamentary Partnership for Sustainable Community”. It will see Ngan receiving the rotary AIPA chairmanship from Chuan Leekpai.The NA leader’s Thailand visit is taking place in the context that bilateral relations are finely developing in all the fields, especially since they were promoted to a strategic partnership in 2013.Ngan’s trip holds an important significance as it manifests the Vietnamese NA’s role at the AIPA, helping affirm Vietnamese Party and State’s foreign policies of actively and proactively integrating in an extensive and intensive manner into the region and the world, and further strengthening the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership./.