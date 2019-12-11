Politics General Staff Chief meets Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, received in Hanoi on December 11 Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Army’s 75th anniversary celebrated overseas The Vietnamese embassies in Germany and Malaysia have held celebrations to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (1944 – 2019) and the 30th year of the All-People’s Defence Festival.

Politics Hau Giang hopes for Finland’s cooperation in various areas Secretary of the Hau Giang Party Committee Lu Van Hung has told Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto that the Mekong Delta province hopes for cooperation from Finnish firms in socio-economic development planning, e-government building, smart city, and green and renewable energy developing.

Politics Infographic National Public Service Portal launched The national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, was officially opened nationwide on December 9 after nine months of construction.