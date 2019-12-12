NA Chairwoman holds talks with leader of Russia’s State Duma
-
Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo:VNA)
-
Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo:VNA)
-
Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo:VNA)
-
An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)
-
An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry A. Medvedev, Moscow, December 11 (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry A. Medvedev, Moscow, December 11 (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivers a speech there on December 11, affirming the traditional friendship and cooperation with Russia is a priceless asset that Vietnam is determined to treasure and bring into play (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivers a speech there on December 11, affirming the traditional friendship and cooperation with Russia is a priceless asset that Vietnam is determined to treasure and bring into play (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivers a speech there on December 11, affirming the traditional friendship and cooperation with Russia is a priceless asset that Vietnam is determined to treasure and bring into play (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lays wreath and pays tribute to great leader V.Lenin at his Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lays wreath and pays tribute to great leader V.Lenin at his Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lays wreath and pays tribute to great leader V.Lenin at his Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lays wreath and pays tribute to unknown matyrs (Photo: VNA)