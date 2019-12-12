Hotline: (024) 39411349
NA Chairwoman holds talks with leader of Russia’s State Duma

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin held talks in Moscow on December 11 as part of the former’s official visit to Russia.
  • Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo:VNA)

  • An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry A. Medvedev, Moscow, December 11 (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivers a speech there on December 11, affirming the traditional friendship and cooperation with Russia is a priceless asset that Vietnam is determined to treasure and bring into play (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lays wreath and pays tribute to great leader V.Lenin at his Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lays wreath and pays tribute to unknown matyrs (Photo: VNA)

