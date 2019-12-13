Politics National Assembly Chairwoman Kim Ngan visits Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is in Belarus for an official visit from December 12-14.

Politics Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.

Politics NA Vice Chairwoman receives Cuban Justice Minister Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a delegation of the Cuban Ministry of Justice led by Minister Oscar Manuel Silveira Martinez in Hanoi on December 12.