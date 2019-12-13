NA Chairwoman meets Belarusian President
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which they discussed the partnership between Vietnam and Belarus across spheres.
At the meeting between National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (right) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: VNA)
Minsk (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which they discussed the partnership between Vietnam and Belarus across spheres.
The host leader said Ngan’s ongoing visit will create a great momentum for the long-standing relations between the two countries.
He highlighted the fruitful bilateral cooperation in politics, economy, national defence and security, and education, with exchanges of visits and meetings by leaders, including those of legislative bodies.
Lauding the achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time, the President said Vietnam boasts a big population and is developing on the platform of high-tech, which he described as sustainable factors of an economy.
He added that Vietnam and Belarus share viewpoints in many areas and they have supported each other at international forums.
Ngan, who is on her first official visit to Belarus in her capacity as Vietnamese NA Chairperson, said Vietnam highly appreciates Belarus’ socio-economic achievements under the leadership of President Lukashenko and the Belarusian Government, as well as its foreign policy of diversifying and multilateralising relations, and expanding relations with other countries, especially traditional friends, including Vietnam.
She thanked the Belarusian people for their great and valuable support to Vietnam during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and the present cause of national construction and development.
Such warm sentiments and assistance have created a firm foundation for the continuous development of traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, the Vietnamese top legislator affirmed.
She went on to say that Vietnam highly values the close coordination between the two countries at international organisations and forums, particularly the United Nations and multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments (MSEAP).
She also thanked Belarus for backing Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and a seat at the UN Commission on International Trade for 2019-2025.
The leader suggested the two countries carry forward the coordination at multilateral mechanisms as well as the Non-Aligned Movement.
Host and guest shared the views that two-way trade still remain modest, standing at only 92.2 million USD last year and 41.1 million USD in the first half of this year.
They urged promoting the economic and trade collaboration to match the bilateral political ties, aiming to raise two-way trade revenue to 500 million USD as targeted by leaders of both sides.
Ngan also urged the two countries to tap advantages generated by the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement, and further popularise its incentives among businesses in order to expand the structure of imports. She added that Vietnam welcomed the inauguration of the first Vietnam-Belarus auto manufacturing joint venture Maz Asia in the northern province of Hung Yen last September.
The top legislator expressed her hope that the two countries will continue to maintain the trustful and regular collaboration in national defence and security, culture, science-technology and tourism.
Regarding the East Sea issue, Ngan said Vietnam welcomes efforts of all countries to contribute to preserving peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, for regional cooperation and development.
She called on Belarus to support the stance and principles of Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on addressing disputes by peaceful measures without using or threatening to use force, on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon reaching a pragmatic Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
In this regard, Lukashenko affirmed that Belarus always supports the settlement of all disputes by peaceful measures and on the basis of international law.
Both sides spoke highly of the friendship and cooperation between the two legislative bodies, with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, consultations and close coordination at multilateral forums.
Ngan took the occasion to thank the Belarusian President for facilitating the settlement and social integration of the Vietnamese community in the country./.