Politics Anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy and the Defence Attaché Office in Australia organised a ceremony in Canberra on December 13 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30thAll-People’s Defence Festival (Dec. 22).

Politics Top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.

Politics Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh meets with Cambodian leaders Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh had separate meetings on December 13 with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and acting President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sodary as part of his working visit to the country.

Politics Deputy PM holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko, organised in the framework of the ongoing official visit by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Belarus.