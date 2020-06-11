Politics Lawmakers focus on personnel work Legislators are discussing personnel work at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 11.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation and exert efforts to open trade routes via international commercial flights and sea routes right after the pandemic is placed under control.

Politics Two resolutions, one law adopted at onging NA sitting Lawmakers on June 10 adopted a resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, and another on the extension of the exemption of agricultural land use tax with a majority of votes in favor, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.