NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (third from right) (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.
With 95.65 percent of votes in favour, the NA adopted a resolution on the election of the chairperson of the council.
Lawmakers also voted to pass resolutions approving the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister, and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the NA Standing Committee.
Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year, while Hai was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May./.