NA Chairwoman pays official visit to Russia
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was welcomed at Tazan airport by Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin, Deputy Chairperson of the State Council of Tatarstan Tatyana Larionova, among others, December 8 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Tatarstan were also present at the airport to welcome Chairwoman Ngan, December 8 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is welcomed at Tazan airport (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visits Investment Promotion Agency of the Tatarstan Democratic (Russia Federation) in Kazan city (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visits Vietnamese people living in the Tatarstan Democratic, December 8 (Russia Federation) (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends photo exhibition on Vietnamese people in Kazan city, December 8 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan tastes traditional food of the Tatarstan Democratic (Russia Federation) at the Friendship House of ethnic races in Tatarstan, December 8 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan during her official visit to Russia, December 8 (Photo: VNA)
