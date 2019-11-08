NA Chairwoman requires Government to effectively implement NA resolutions
NA Chairwoman concludes the three-day question-and-answer session. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Concluding the three-day question-and-answer session on November 8, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan required the government to thoroughly study the opinions of NA deputies, voters and people in order to take practical measures for positive changes in areas under their management.
The NA Chairwoman said after three days working with high responsibility, the NA has completed the Q&A session with four ministers in charge of agriculture and rural development, industry and trade, home affairs, and communication and information taking the floor.
Deputy Prime Ministers Truong Hoa Binh and Trinh Dinh Dung, along with several other ministers, also joined in the session to give further explanation on issues in areas under their charge. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Government, presented more details on issues under the government’s management, and fielded questions of NA deputies.
Ngan summed up that nearly 250 deputies raised questions and joined in debates during the session, with most of them demonstrating firm grasp of reality and people’s aspirations.
According to the NA leader, NA deputies were basically satisfied with the answers of Government members. The PM, Deputy PMs, ministers and heads of sectors have made careful preparations for the session, answered the questions in a sincere and straightforward manner without avoiding complicated and difficult issues, and accepted responsibility for shortcomings and weaknesses in the fields under their charge.
Hailing the Government members for their seriousness and high sense of responsibility in the Q&A session, Chairwoman Ngan noted that the questions from NA deputies can also be considered suggestion of solutions to outstanding issues of voters’ concern.
She said the NA Standing Committee will instruct NA agencies to draft a resolution on the Q&A session to submit to the NA for approval at the end of the 8th session. The resolution will be the legal foundation for the NA to supervise the Government’s delivery of commitments, and at the same time it will help the Government, ministries and sectors better perform their functions and tasks./.