Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Slovenian economic minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received visiting Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek in Hanoi on November 8.

Politics VNA leader suggests ways to win public trust in fake news combat General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi has highlighted necessary efforts and actions to win public trust in the fight against fake news, while addressing the 17th General Assembly of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agency (OANA) that is taking place in the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 6-9.

Politics Minister answers NA deputies’ questions on press management Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung on November 8 answered National Assembly deputies’ questions regarding different issues, including the management of the press and information on the internet.

Society Vietnamese expats in UK mourn victims of lorry tragedy A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy and the associations of Vietnamese expatriates and students in the UK headed by Ambassador Tran Ngoc An laid wreaths at Thurrock Council on November 7 to commemorate 39 Vietnamese victims of the lorry tragedy in Essex.