National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (Source: VNA)

- National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has asked the Cambodian National Assembly to instruct relevant Cambodian agencies to coordinate with Vietnamese counterparts to accelerate and early complete land border demarcation and marker planting.The two sides have so far completed 84 percent of the workload in this field.The Vietnamese top legislator made the request at her meeting with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin in Siem Reap, Cambodia on January 15 on the sidelines of the ongoing 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27).Ngan praised the Cambodian side for its preparation for APPF-27, saying that she is delighted at the fruitful and comprehensive development of the bilateral relations across fields, especially after Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit to Vietnam in December last year.Sharing Vietnam’s efforts in renovating the NA’s activities, Chairwoman Ngan hoped the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Cambodia will maintain exchange of delegations and learn experience from each other.She expressed her hope that the Cambodian National Assembly will continue to assist the Vietnamese community in settling down in Cambodia, and facilitate business and investment operations of Vietnamese enterprises in the nation, thus contributing to Cambodia’s socio-economic development as well as the bilateral relations.For his part, Heng Samrin spoke highly of the outcomes of the APPF-26 held in Vietnam in 2018, and experience shared by the Vietnamese NA in organising the event.He congratulated Vietnam on great achievements in the national construction and development made by the Party, State and people.The two countries have closely cooperated at multilateral and bilateral forums in recent time, he said, noting that the two NAs have created many cooperative mechanisms and promoted the exchange of delegations at all levels.The Cambodian NA President thanked the Vietnamese NA for helping his country train human resources in the information and technical fields, as well as for the funding of the NA House project in Cambodia.Through NA Chairwoman Ngan, Heng Samrin extended New Year greetings to leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, and said he will visit Vietnam at a suitable time to discuss specific measures to strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.-VNA