NA Chairwoman visits families of rescuers who died in central region flooding
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 30 visited the families of two soldiers in the north-central province of Nghe An who lost their lives during a recent flood rescue operation in the central region.
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (first, right) visits the family of martyr Nguyen Canh Cuong in Nghi Lien commune of Vinh city, Nghe An province, on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
The top legislator offered incense to martyrs Nguyen Canh Cuong in Nghi Lien commune and Dinh Van Trung in Ben Thuy ward, Vinh city, who were among the 13 who lay down their lives in the early morning of October 13 while on duty in a rescue mission at the landside-hit Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.
On the same day, Ngan also met with relatives of those who died in other rescue efforts, including representatives of bereaved families in Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri provinces.
The Chairwoman noted that 35 officers and soldiers of Military Region 4, which covers the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue, had lost their lives while assisting local people, describing their deaths as a heavy loss that the Party, State, and people will never forget.
She offered her deep condolences to the bereaved families and expressed her hope that they will overcome the pain.
The leader also asked Military Region 4 to continue actions to ease the losses suffered by the martyrs’ families.
For their part, representatives of the families said they appreciated the timely support of the Party, State, Military Region 4, and people nationwide, adding that they will strive to deserve the sacrifice of their beloved./.