NA Chairwoman visits policy beneficiary families in Quang Nam, Da Nang
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (fifth from left) visits the family of a heroic mother in Tam Ky, Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)
Quang Nam (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 20 visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Da Nang city and central Quang Nam province on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day.
Visiting families of Vietnamese heroic mothers’, martyrs’ and wounded soldiers, the NA Chairwoman, on behalf of the Party and State, expressed profound gratitude to wounded soldiers, war martyrs and revolutionary contributors for their sacrifice and service during the cause of national liberation, construction and defence.
Many activities to express gratitude to martyrs, war invalids and other revolution contributors are being held nationwide on the occasion.
The Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) is a special chance for the entire country to commemorate millions of martyrs and war invalids who sacrificed their lives and health during the wars.
In 1947, just two years after President Ho Chi Minh delivered the declaration of independence, the first decree on preferential policies for war invalids and fallen soldiers was issued.
The same year, July 27 was designated as the national war invalids day, which was later renamed the War Invalids and Martyrs Day, to call on the entire community to support war invalids and martyrs’ families in acknowledgement of their contributions to the nation./.
