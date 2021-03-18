Politics Vietnam joins ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Phuong Nam, led a delegation of the Ministry of National Defence to attend the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting (ACDFM-18), held via videoconference on March 18 under the chair of Brunei.

Politics Vietnam meticulously preparing for 15th National Assembly elections Thorough preparations are underway for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and people’s councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, which are slated for May 23.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17, during which he expressed his pleasure with Russia’s successful research and development of drugs against COVID-19 and belief Russia will soon overcome the pandemic.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Philippine ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre in Hanoi on March 17, wishing his guest a successful term in Vietnam.