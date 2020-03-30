Politics Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Politics Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19 National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Politics Top leader calls for solidarity against COVID-19 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Minister calls on people to cooperate with government in COVID-19 fight Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has expressed hope that people and businesses will stay calm and work together with the Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.