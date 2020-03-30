NA Chairwoman’s letter to AIPA members’ heads
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), has called on the organisation’s members to join hands in COVID-19 fight.
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), has called on the organisation’s members to join hands in COVID-19 fight.
Following is the full text of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan’s letter sent of heads of AIPA members on March 30.
People around the world and across ASEAN are facing an unprecedented threat for many decades which is the global pandemic of the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). At this difficult moment, in the capacity of the President of AIPA and the President of the National Assembly of Vietnam, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies on the damage and losses due to this pandemic to the people of ASEAN and to humankind.
More than ever, the ASEAN Community needs to uphold the spirit of solidarity, sharing, mutual assistance and wholehearted support in facing the Covid-19 pandemic. I highly appreciate the Declaration and timely actions of the Heads of State and Government in the world and The World Health Organisation (WHO). On 14th February 2020, after consulting with Leaders of ASEAN Member States, as the Chairman of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued an ASEAN Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Those opportune and effective actions of the Governments of ASEAN Member States as well as the tireless dedication, the selfless sacrifices of all forces in society, especially medical teams have been significantly contributing to efforts to prevent and repel the pandemic in our region.
Each AIPA Member Parliament should stand side by side, join hands with the Governments of ASEAN Member Countries in response to the pandemic by strongly promoting our roles, adopting measures and policies proposed by the Governments to curb the disease; facilitating resources allocation and enhancing connection with the people. As parliamentarians, we need to continue to spread messages of love, solidarity and encouragement to all peoples, particularly those forces on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Assuming the role of AIPA President in 2020, the National Assembly of Vietnam has actively spared no time to prepare and stands ready to organise meetings within the framework of AIPA President Year. However, it is regretful that we have to reschedule these activities in order that we can devote our time to taking care of lives and health of our citizens, applying all measures to fight the pandemic and its spread. I hope that we will find the appropriate forms to implement these activities in the time ahead.
At this time, as the President of AIPA, in the spirit of “cohesive and responsive”, may I recommend all AIPA Member Parliaments to join hands to protect the “ASEAN Common House” against the Covid-19 pandemic. This illustrates the determination to enhance the awareness about the role of AIPA in fighting against pandemics and ongoing disaster risks. I would like to reaffirm that, together with the support and the unanimity of every AIPA Member Parliament, the National Assembly of Vietnam will spare no efforts to bring about success of the AIPA President Year, striving for a safe, peaceful living environment, the well-being of the people, sustainable development as well as prosperity in ASEAN Member countries and the world over.
I am strongly confident that, with great determination and all-out efforts, the solidarity and sharing among the ASEAN Leaders and peoples, we will definitely overcome the difficulties, regaining peacefulness to all peoples.
Please accept, Your Excellency, my wishes of good health and the assurances of my highest consideration./.
