Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended and cut the ribbon to open the One Commune One Product (OCOP) fair in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on April 27.The annual event is held twice a year as an effective channel to promote local trade, connect producers with distributors, and set development orientations for goods production in line with market demand.This year, the fair has for the first time been considered a regional event and included in the national trade promotion programme by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.With the largest scale to date, it gathers 460 stalls, of which 32 are operated by foreign companies from Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Iran, Japan, and Cambodia. It features farm produce, handicrafts, and specialties of domestic and regional participants.Visitors are also treated to a beer festival, a festival of traditional cakes from across Vietnam, an exhibition of products by Vietnamese traditional craft villages.The OCOP programme was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2008. Quang Ninh is the first locality nationwide to implement the project from 2013.- VNA