The question & answer session of the 15th National Assembly’s 6th sitting wrapped up in Hanoi on November 8 after two and a half days.A total of 457 turns of deputies registered to join the session, of whom 152 raised questions and 39 others participated in debates, according NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.For those who registered to put questions, yet to have such chances due to time limitations, the top legislator asked them to send the questions to the Prime Minister, Cabinet members and leaders of agencies to get written answers in line with regulations.For the first time in the 15th tenure, the PM, all Deputy PMs, 21 ministers and heads of sectors directly answered questions related to 21 different fields grouped into four areas, namely general economics – macroeconomics, sectoral economics, socio-culture, and judiciary matters, internal affairs and state audit.Based on the results of the session, the legislature will consider issuing a relevant resolution at the end of the meeting, Hue said, urging the Government, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, ministers and heads of sectors to absorb as much as possible the raised opinions and continue to concertedly, resolutely and comprehensively implement the NA’s resolutions on supervision and questioning, focusing on overcoming shortcomings in each sphere.For law building and enforcement, the NA Chairman suggested improving the efficiency of coordination between agencies and localities, and strictly handling individuals and collectives with wrongdoings in the work.He stressed the need to step up economic restructuring and growth model reform, spur growth, raise growth reform, generate more jobs and increase income of labourers on the basis of maintaining the macro-economic stability, and ensuring major economic balances, and social welfare.It is necessary to quickly approve and implement a plan to materialise the National Energy Master Plan and National Power Development Plan VIII, ensuring energy security, while accelerating administrative reform to facilitate exports and imports, he said.The leader also ordered reviewing and amending the set of criteria for new-style rural areas for 2021 – 2025, and removing obstacles to transport infrastructure projects.Hue also urged greater efforts to implement the new salary regime from July 2024, and mobilise more resources for education, training and culture, saying a national target programme on Vietnamese culture development should be outlined and submitted to the legislature for issuance at the latest session.At the same time, ministries, agencies and localities need to pay more attention to disease prevention and control, and the protection of public health, he said, noting that budget should be prioritised to preventive and grassroots health care, and solutions should be taken to completely handle the shortage of drugs and medical equipment at public hospitals./.