Politics Authorities working to protect Vietnamese citizens tricked to work illegally in Cambodia: official Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25 updated the media on the issue that many Vietnamese people had been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia.

Politics Party chief holds phone talks with Indonesian President General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong suggested several major directions for developing relations between Vietnam and Indonesia in the future during a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 25.

Politics President Phuc hosts former president of RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Choi Young-joo, former President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)-Vietnam Friendship Association and Chairman of the RoK-based Panko Group on August 25.

Politics NA leader welcomes new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on August 25.