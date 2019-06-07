NA deputy Dang Hoai Tan of Binh Dinh province speaks at the plenary debate on June 7 (Photo: VNA)

– The participation in Convention No. 98 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) was among the issues discussed by lawmakers on June 7 – the 15th working day of the 14th National Assembly (NA)’s on-going seventh session.In the morning, legislators voted on whether architects’ offices are stipulated in the Law on Architecture. More than half of the NA deputies present at the plenum, 53.31 percent, voted “yes”.Up to 299 deputies, or 61.78 percent of the participants, agreed to give the Government the jurisdiction to regulate projects using the backup and remaining capital sources of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period.After that, the parliament scrutinised Vietnam’s participation in the ILO’s Convention No. 98.Most of the deputies agreed on the need to join the convention, which NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said is a step to realise the labour-related commitments in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and to create favourable conditions for the country’s participation in new-generation multilateral and bilateral free trade agreements.Later, the Government submitted a report on the settlement of some issues arising during the state budget governance in 2018 and 2019. The NA’s Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs delivered a report verifying this document.In the afternoon, lawmakers looked into the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on State Audit, and the amendment of the 13th NA’s Resolution No. 81/2014/QH13, issued in November 2014, on the implementation of the Law on the Organisation of the People’s Courts.-VNA