Business Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia sign inspection cooperation MoU The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation (amended), as part of their talks in Hanoi on May 26.

Politics Vietnam mission marks 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on May 25 chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers (May 29, 1948-2023).

Politics Specific mechanisms, policies for HCM City’s development under NA’s consideration A proposal and a verification report on the National Assembly’s draft resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City were scrutinised during the ongoing fifth meeting of the 15th legislature on May 26 morning.