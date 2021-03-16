NA delegation checks bauxite projects in Central Highlands
The NA delegation inspects the Tan Rai Alumina Plant in Lam Dong province on March 15 (Photo: VNA)Lam Dong (VNA) – A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) inspected bauxite ore mining projects of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) in the Central Highlands on March 15.
In Lam Dong province, the delegation examined the mining site and production processes in Bao Lam district, especially the management and treatment of hazardous chemicals during the alumina production process at the Tan Rai Alumina Plant of Vinacomin’s Lam Dong Aluminum Co. Ltd.
They paid special attention to environmental rehabilitation at former mining areas and red mud treatment.
Nguyen Tien Manh, Deputy General Director of Vinacomin, reported that the bauxite projects in Lam Dong and neighbouring Dak Nong province have spent 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD) on environmental protection.
In 2020, the two projects exploited more than 1.4 million tonnes of alumina, generating nearly 9.46 trillion VND in revenue, which has considerably contributed to the State budget, he noted.
The Lam Dong Aluminum Company said it mined over 3.61 million tonnes of crude ore last year, equivalent to 707,200 tonnes of alumina, earning nearly 2.74 trillion VND in revenue and paying about 241 billion VND to the State budget.
It has carried out most the NA working group’s recommendations issued during an inspection visit in February 2018, including building dust and exhaust treatment facilities, installing three automatic wastewater monitoring stations, conducting environmental rehabilitation on about 100ha of land, and constructing a rainwater collection and drainage system.
Meanwhile, the Dak Nong Aluminum Company under Vinacomin noted almost 4.5 million tonnes of crude ore, equal to 715,268 tonnes of alumina, was mined in 2020. The business earned 2.9 trillion VND in revenue and contributed 410.6 billion VND to the State budget.
The firm also highlighted its good performance in following four of the seven recommendations made by the NA delegation three years ago, including completing legal procedures, installing automatic wastewater minoring stations, setting up a hazardous waste warehouse, and dealing with dust in the mining and production areas. The other recommendations about dealing with odour from the coal residue dumping ground, building a red mud storing lake, and planting trees in the mining and production areas are being implemented.
At the working session, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung said despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bauxite projects in Lam Dong and Dak Nong exploited over 1.4 million tonnes of alumina equivalent and brought about profits of 320 billion VND last year.
In particular, he noted, they have helped ensure livelihoods for 1,000 workers with average monthly income of 12 million VND, affirming the Party and State’s right policy on bauxite exploitation in the Central Highlands.
He also spoke highly of the two companies following the NA delegation’s recommendations, asking them to push ahead with those efforts, apply scientific advances to turn waste into resources for social development, and quickly upgrade technology at the two alumina plants./.