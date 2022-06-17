NA delegation joins IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assemby (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Dinh Thi Phuong Lan led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the eighth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh from June 15-16.
The Vietnamese National Assembly's delegation at the IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians. (Photo: VNA)
The annual conference provided a unique platform for young members of parliaments to meet, exchange, learn and identify common and innovative strategies to advance youth empowerment.
This year’s event, which attracted the participation of around 200 delegates from more than 60 countries and international organisations, included four sessions aimed at coordinating parliamentary action to mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure that global warming does not exceed 1.5 degree Celsius.
In his opening remarks, Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Hanafy El Gebali asserted that youth empowerment has become a necessity that cannot be ignored.
IPU President Duarte Pacheco emphasised the role young parliamentarians play in tackling climate change, from participating in law-making to supervising the government's implementation of its commitments to combat climate change.
Lan, who is also deputy head of the group of young deputies of the 15th National Assembly, shared common concerns with other countries about the impacts of climate change. She briefed participants on the efforts of the Vietnamese NA, including young parliamentarians, in responding to this issue, from promulgating laws to creating a legal corridor for the Government to implement international commitments on climate change to which Vietnam is a member.
The legislative body has also increased the allocation of resources to respond to climate change, and care for vulnerable groups; and affirmed Vietnam's policy to both develop the economy to ensure a better life for the people, and contribute responsibly to the international community.
The Vietnamese delegation’s ideas raised at the conference received the attention of the participating delegations.
Representatives from several international organisations such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) showed their desire to cooperate with Vietnam in ensuring food security, building a green budget and fighting climate change./.