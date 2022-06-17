Politics Dak Lak coordinates with Cambodian province in holding meaningful activities The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 17 organised a gathering in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Politics State leader welcomes Chairwoman of Lao Presidential Office President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 17 for Khemmani Pholsena, Minister and Chairwoman of the Presidential Office of Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 17.

Politics Security protection must go hand in hand with socio-economic development: Party chief Ensuring security and social order should go hand in hand with socio-economic development, and the expansion of foreign relations, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told a conference in Hanoi on June 17.