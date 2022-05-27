NA deputies debate draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level
Citizen reception in An Bien district, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 27 discussed a report on the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level in their ongoing third session.
According to Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra, the bill comprises seven chapters and 74 articles, adding many new contents to existing regulations in the field, including those on the implementation of democracy in agencies.
Tra said that in the compilation of the bill, there have been different opinions on regulations on the realisation of democracy in enterprises that need further discussion at the NA. Following the Government’s opinion, the bill gives one chapter on the implementation of democracy in companies, she added.
Delivering a verification report on the bill, Chairman of the NA Law Committee Hoang Thanh Tung underlined that the committee agrees with the necessity of the law.
Tung said the committee proposed that the Government continue to specify the implementation of democracy inside agencies of the Party, NA, People’s Committee at all levels, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, the People’s Courts, People’s Procuracy, People’s Army and People’s Public Security, while supplementing measures on integrating gender equality into specific regulations, and citing specific data to explain the reasons for choosing each policy solution.
Along with adjusting a number of articles to match current regulations in the field, the bill should consider the coherent use of specific norms, he said.
Tung also gave a number of ideas from the NA Law Committee on the contents regarding regulations of people’s inspection and the formation of people’s inspection committees at State agencies./.