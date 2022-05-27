Politics Engagement in UN peacekeeping missions – prominent point in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy Upholding Vietnam’s peace-loving tradition and implementing the Party and State’s policy, over the past years, the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has sent officers and soldiers to participate in the United Nations (UN)’ peacekeeping missions, which has been supported by local people and appreciated by the UN and the international community.

Politics Legislators give ideas for revision of Medical Examination and Treatment Law Legislators at the 15th National Assembly (NA) discussed in groups the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised) on May 26 during their ongoing third session.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on May 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.