At the National Assembly working session on November 7 (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly continued its agenda on November 7 with Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in the chair.In the morning, Chairwoman of the NA’s Judicial Committee Le Thi Nga presented a report verifying the revised Law on Amnesty. Many of the deputies agreed with the amendments; however, the others requested more detailed contents like amnesty for foreigners, amnesty timeline, measures to ensure that people receiving amnesty get jobs and better integrate into the society, and responsibility of the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty.Concluding the session, NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu said that the NA Standing Committee will order competent authorities to complete the revised law before submitting it to the NA for approval on November 20.In the afternoon, the NA deputies discussed the Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgments and the Law on Animal Husbandry.Regarding the later bill, they suggested the draft revised law should include regulations on animal husbandry development planning while rational mechanisms should be drawn for farmers who operate their own businesses.They asked for specific stipulations on processed products, market development, import of low-quality animal feed as well as settlement of livestock waste.On November 8 morning, the NA will vote on the adoption of the resolution on socio-economic development plan in 2019. The deputies will be reported on the amendments to the Law on Tax Management and discuss the Law on Architecture in group. In the afternoon, they will continue with the amendments to the Law on Education.-VNA